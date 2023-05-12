Ashley grad Trevor Kelley to make first career MLB start Friday

Will pitch against New York at Yankee Stadium

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – According to the wife of Rays pitcher Trevor Kelley, the right hander from Ashley high school will make his first big league start of his professional career.

Kelley made one relief appearance in April. He has also spent time with the Brewers, Phillies, and Red Sox.

His wife Jamie said to WWAY that Kevin Cash, the Rays’ manager, came on the team bus and told the team Kelley would start Friday. It was met by an applause from the team.

First pitch for the game against the New York Yankees is at 7:05 EST.