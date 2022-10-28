Ashley JV soccer completes season allowing 0 goals

Coach Nagley says not allowing a goal became the goal with a few games left

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – 92 goals for, and zero allowed – that’s how good the Ashley high school junior varsity soccer team was this season.

They finished 17-0-1, with a tie at Hoggard on September 20th.

Coach Keith Nagley is in his first year at Ashley, and says he didn’t spend any time with the tam during the preseason.

“Being my first year in North Carolina, I did not know what to expect,” said Nagley. “Didn’t really expect to have this kind of success.”

Being a former defender, he actually considers himself a more offensively minded coach, but notes a lot of his better players played on the back line.

“It took some luck but other than that it was a team effort from the forwards to the goal keeper.”

It became a goal for the team after the second game against conference-opponent Topsail.

“I really appreciate the effort from the boys. They really buckled down to not allow a goal.”