Ashley’s Saniya Rivers wins ACC 6th Player of the Year

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WWAY) – Ashley High School alumna Saniya Rivers has been tabbed as the ACC 6th Player of the Year award.

Rivers ended the regular season averaging 8.5 points and 1.9 steals, which ranks ninth in the ACC.

The sophomore scored a season-high 22 points in a key nonconference victory at Iowa in early December. Against conference opponents, Rivers averages 2.2 steals per contest to rank fourth in the ACC.

Rivers joins Diamond Johnson (2022) and Bonae Holston (2009) as NC State players to receive Sixth Player of the Year honors.

2022-23 All-ACC Women’s Basketball Team

Player of the Year: Elizabeth Kitley, Sr., C, Virginia Tech

Defensive Player of the Year: Celeste Taylor, Sr., G, Duke

Rookie of the Year: Ta’Niya Latson, G, Florida State

Coach of the Year: Niele Ivey, Notre Dame

Sixth Player of the Year: Saniya Rivers, So., G, NC State

Most Improved Player: Makayla Timpson, So., F, Florida State