AT&T outage affecting parts of Brunswick County

Brunswick AT&T outage as of 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2023.

LELAND (WWAY) — An AT&T outage was affecting customers in some parts of Brunswick County on Sunday.

An outage map showed parts of Leland, Winnabow and Belville were seeing service disruptions as of 7:30 p.m.

WWAY reached out to AT&T. A spokesperson said they’re looking into the outage, but did not provide a cause or a timeline for it to be fixed.

