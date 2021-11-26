Attention Santa’s Elves: Don’t delay, ship your gifts now

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Christmas is now just a sack of gifts away and shoppers are out hoping to find the perfect gifts to put under the tree.

UPS expects continued upstream supply chain congestion this holiday season as a result of several factors. For consumers looking to plan ahead to ensure their holidays are cheery and bright, UPS has the following tips to win the holidays.

1. Shop sooner rather than later. Take advantage of retailers offering early sales and buy while there’s still inventory.

2. Pack and ship things pronto. Once you have gifts in hand, get them on their way early, avoiding potential winter weather delays.

3. Have a backup plan, like a gift card, services, or event tickets, so you can pivot quickly in case you run into inventory issues.

4. Know the deadlines for shipping to friends and family from your area or around the world, and mark your calendar.

5. Share these tips with your friends and family to make sure everyone gets the gifts they want on time.

Holiday shipping deadlines for UPS are:

3-Day Select: Dec. 21

2nd Day Air: Dec. 22

Next Day Air: Dec. 23

Holiday shipping deadlines for USPS are: