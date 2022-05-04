Attorney General Josh Stein to discuss opioid settlement in Wilmington today

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Attorney General Josh Stein will join New Hanover and Brunswick County leaders today to highlight Coastal Horizons work to confront the opioid epidemic.

Stein will be joined by District Attorney Ben David and Police Chief Donny Williams, as well as other city and county officials to discuss the area’s allocation of the $26 billion opioid settlement funds that Attorney General Stein helped to negotiate.

Stein recently announced that the final approval of the agreement with the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors- Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen- and Johnson & Johnson.

The companies released the first payment of funds to a national administrator on April 2nd, 2022.

Money will start flowing to state and local governments in the second quarter of 2022.

WWAY’s Sydney Bouchelle spoke with Attorney General Josh Stein and will bring us the updates as they come in.