Auction held to help Brunswick County community organization with positive impacts

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) – A Brunswick County agency is hosting an auction to help local organizations that make positive impacts in the community.

Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation’s annual auction is in progress and ends September 16 at 3 p.m.

The event is put on to raise money for their Community Grants Program which offers $2,500 dollars to projects that fall in five specific areas.

Brunswick electric members are eligible to cast bids on a variety of items ranging from trucks to equipment to digital video recorders.

Items located in the office parking lot along the fence are all up for bid, a bid sheet is available in their office lobby during their office hours.

The annual auction has raised more than $680,000 since 2003, according to BEMC spokesperson Brookes Versaggi.

“Last year we supported 32 organizations and we hope to do even more this year,” he said. “Anybody who is interesting in applying in one, they can apply for a grant up to $2,500 applications are open in December.”

Eligible groups for community grants can apply for up to $2,500 each year for projects that fall in the areas below:

family services

civic and community programs

cultural and arts programs

emergency services

economic development

Applications are available December 1 through Feb 15, information on grants can be found here.

For a complete list of auction items can be found here.