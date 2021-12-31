Authorities: Man charged in 2 killings found dead in cell at Tabor Correctional

Tabor Correctional Institution (Photo: Kylie Jones/WWAY)

TABOR CITY, NC (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say that a man accused of killing a woman in Charlotte as well as a man in Greensboro has died from an apparent suicide in prison.

News outlets report that Malek Anthony Moore was found dead Thursday in his cell at Tabor Correctional Institution in Tabor City.

Moore was arrested in September. He had been wanted for first-degree murder in the death of Christian Mbimba in Greensboro.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police had also wanted Moore for first-degree murder in the death of Gabryelle Allnutt. She was an artist who evacuated to Charlotte from New Orleans to escape Hurricane Ida.

An investigation into Moore’s death is ongoing.