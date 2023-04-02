Authorities searching for missing teen off coast of Fort Fisher

(Photo: Pixabay)

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — Several agencies are searching for a teenage boy who went missing off the coast of Fort Fisher on Saturday.

According to Fort Fisher Park Rangers, a call came in around 12:30 on Saturday about a teenager disappearing in the water near the Fort Fisher Recreation Area.

Kure Beach Ocean Rescue, Kure Beach Police Department, Fort Fisher Park Rangers, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Coast Guard, and SABLE helicopters are searching the area for the missing boy.