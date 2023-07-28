Auto tech shares how to protect yourself from exhaust leaks, carbon monoxide poisoning

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After three marines were found dead earlier this week due to carbon monoxide poisoning, an auto technician is sharing what could lead to this life-threatening illness.

When you think carbon monoxide poisoning, you likely think about a car running in a garage but there are other ways to fall victim even out in the open.

“If you have an exhaust leak under the cab of a vehicle, the cabin area, it can always come in via your A/C unit,” Benjamin Powell said.

Benjamin Powell is the senior technician with On Target Mobile Maintenance. He says exhaust leaks are fairly common in our area thanks to our proximity to the ocean.

“With us being out here in all the salt air and stuff like that you get a lot of corrosion and stuff like that. These exhaust pipes can rust and crack and cause issues underneath the vehicle that you don’t even know are there.”

To help alleviate this, Powell says to regularly rinse the undercarriage of your car with fresh water, especially after a trip to the beach.

Another potential cause for a leak is making modifications to your vehicle. No matter how well the part has been tested, Powell says the risk is always there.

“It does not evacuate the exhaust gasses as the manufacturer intended,” Powell said. “That can always be a risk when you install those after-market parts.”

Fortunately, Powell says you should be able to detect any exhaust issues before the point of carbon monoxide poisoning. If you notice your vehicle making any strange sounds or you start smelling fumes, you should take it to see a professional as soon as possible.