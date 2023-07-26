Cause of death released for Marines found in car at Hampstead gas station

The cause of death for three Marines found inside a car at a gas station has been released (Photo: WWAY)

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office has released the cause of death for three Marines found in a car at a Hampstead gas station over the weekend.

All three deaths are consistent due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning following autopsies, according to a press release.

“I am saddened by the timeless and tragic death of these three young men, who served our country honorably,” Sheriff Alan W. Cutler said. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with their families and colleagues during this time.”

Officials identified those killed as Marine Corps Lance Corporal Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, from Madison, Wisconsin; Marine Corps Lance Corporal Merax C. Dockery, 23, from Pottawatomie, Oklahoma; and Marine Corps Lance Corporal Ivan R. Garcia, 23, from Naples, Florida.