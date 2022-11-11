Avelo Airlines begin flights from ILM to Fort Lauderdale

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Avelo Airlines is now offering a fourth destination out of Wilmington.

The airline took off from the Wilmington International Airport Friday morning for Fort Lauderdale, nearly four months after making the announcement.

Avelo is the only airline at ILM offering nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale, with flights starting at $39 for one-way trips.

The new route to Fort Lauderdale will operate on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft on Mondays and Fridays. In addition to Fort Lauderdale, Avelo serves New Haven, CT (HVN), Orlando, FL (MCO), and seasonally to Washington, D.C. / Baltimore, MD (BWI).

“We are excited to expand our service from Wilmington with this fourth exciting and popular, sunny destination – Fort Lauderdale,” Avelo Airlines CEO Andrew Levy said. “Our Wilmington Customers already know that Avelo is the most convenient and affordable way to travel. Now flying to Fort Lauderdale is easier than ever – whether for vacation, a weekend getaway, or reconnecting with family and friends.”