Avelo Airlines announces new flights to Florida out of Raleigh

Avelo Airlines has announced six new flights from Raleigh to Florida destinations

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning a trip to Florida next year, you now have another option to get there.

Avelo Airlines is adding six new, direct flights out of RDU beginning in February. The new routes will connect travelers with Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Palm Beach, Sarasota and Tampa.

“The Research Triangle has long been recognized as one of the best places in the country to live, work and visit,” RDU authority president Michael Landguth said. “We are excited to see Avelo expand their footprint at RDU and create exciting new job opportunities at the airport.”

The schedule for Avelo’s flights from RDU to Florida will be:

Orlando (MCO)

Effective February 2, 2023 – Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

Tampa (TPA)

Effective February 3, 2023 – Monday and Friday

Effective February 16, 2023 – Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

Fort Lauderdale (FLL)

Effective February 16, 2023 – Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday

Fort Myers (RSW)

Effective February 16, 2023 – Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday

Sarasota-Bradenton (SRQ)

Effective February 17, 2023 – Monday, Friday and Saturday

West Palm Beach (PBI)

Effective February 17, 2023 – Monday, Friday and Saturday

Avelo Airlines is one of the major airlines offering flights out of the Wilmington International Airport, as well.