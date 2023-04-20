Avelo announces new flight from ILM to Wilmington, DE

Avelo Airlines

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Avelo is expanding its service out of Wilmington International Airport.

The air carrier announced on Thursday its offering exclusive nonstop flights to Delaware’s Wilmington Airport (ILG), which they call a convenient and easy alternative to Philadelphia International Airport. Avelo says it will be the first and only airline flying from Wilmington to Wilmington.

Avelo’s nonstop service from ILM to Delaware’s Wilmington will begin on June 22 and operate twice-weekly on Thursdays and Sundays utilizing 189-seat Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 aircraft.

Introductory one-way fares between ILM and ILG start at $29*. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Service to Tweed New Haven Airport will also be increasing for summer travel beginning June 22. Avelo will be flying to New Haven four times-weekly on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays, doubling the original frequency.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, “Wilmington, NC – we’re growing, again! This new route to the Wilmington / Philadelphia area exemplifies our ongoing commitment to bringing Avelo’s low fares, industry-leading reliability and caring service to coastal North Carolina travelers. Getting to the four-state Delaware Valley region is now easier than ever.”

The seven nonstop flights offered by Avelo are estimated to have an annual economic impact of $625 million, based on NCDOT’s economic impact report, said New Hanover County Airport Authority Chair Spruill Thompson.

With this new route, Avelo will now serve seven nonstop destinations from ILM: