Average NC gas price rises 12 cents in last week

Gas prices are continuing to rise across NC (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Gas prices across the state are going up again.

Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have risen 12.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25 per gallon.

Prices in North Carolina are 1.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 92.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.30 per gallon.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in North Carolina was priced at $2.84 a gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.89 a gallon, a difference of $1.05.



“With the transition to more expensive summer gasoline underway coast to coast, wholesale gasoline prices continue to inch up at a rate typical for this time of year, reflected in the national average rising for the second straight week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While oil prices edged slightly lower on weaker outlooks for economic growth, continued refinery maintenance and the higher cost of seasonal blends of fuel are offsetting oil’s decline.”