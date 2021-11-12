Aviation and car enthusiasts to attend fly-in and antique car show in Burgaw

Photo Credit: Ken McGee, EAA 297 Chapter

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Aviation and car enthusiasts from across the state will be heading to Pender County for a fly-in and antique car show on Saturday.

A fly-in is an event where pilots fly to join other pilots and aviation enthusiasts to enjoy grass roots aviation. Attendees will be able to meet pilots and see unique aircraft including ultra-lights, Legend and Piper Cubs, gyrocopters and helicopters.

“You’ll also be able to meet the Highway Patrol Aviation Unit and see their Bell 407 and 1974 Classic Plymouth Fury Highway Patrol Car on display,” said Ken McGee, president of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) 297 Chapter.

You can also visit with Duke Flight helicopter pilots and learn about air ambulance missions.

The EAA is an aviation association of more than 200,000 pilots and enthusiasts who consider aviation more than a hobby.

“They consider it a passion and lifestyle,” McGee said.

EAA members build, restore, fly and maintain their own aircraft.

The Law Enforcement Appreciation Fly-in and Car Show will be held at the Stag Air Park in Burgaw which is also the host site for EAA Chapter 297.

McGee says the event also serves as way to show appreciation for law enforcement.

“Law enforcement professionals defend each of us against those who seek to do harm,” McGee said. “Without them, we would not have the safety and security and freedoms we enjoy today.”

If someone is interested in aviation as a career or would like to fly just for fun, McGee says they should consider joining EAA Chapter 297.

The chapter meets the first Saturday of every month except December beginning 10 am, 91 Aviator Lane, Stag Air Park, (7NC1) Burgaw, NC.

National EAA does not permit chapters to own aircraft, however; members of EAA 297 are officers of a corporation at Stag Air Park which does own a Legend Cub aircraft which is available to qualified members for use.