Azalea Festival comedy show with Sonya White and DS Sanders tomorrow

(Photo: Pexels)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Start the festival party a weekend early with the Azalea Festival comedy show at the Brooklyn Arts Center!

Tomorrow, April 1st, the Azalea Festival comedy show will host a family-friendly show at 7:00 pm, and also a mature audience only show at 9:30 pm.

Tickets are $40 if purchased in advance, and $50 if purchased the same day of the event.

VIP Tables are available for $500, which includes a table for 8 in the front rows, a picture with the comedians during a Meet & Greet, and light refreshments.

Tickets can be purchased and more details on this event can be found by clicking here.