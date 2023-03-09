Azalea Festival introduces Friday Night Films

Jengo's Playhouse (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cucalorus Film Foundation and the 76th annual North Carolina Azalea Festival have announce a premiere collaboration to celebrate the local film industry.

Special guest Jeff Goodwin will join the group for a screening of David Lynch’s cult classic film, Blue Velvet. Goodwin will bring the iconic ear to the screening and talk about his time working on the Wilmington based production.

The screening is scheduled to take place Friday, April 14th at 7:30pm at Jengo’s Playhouse and will be followed by a very blue and velvety party with signature cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. For the first time ever, two of the largest festivals in southeastern North Carolina are collaborating to celebrate the film industry’s storied legacy here in Wilmington.

“The mission of the North Carolina Azalea Festival is to stimulate the region’s economy while promoting volunteerism, which we do through celebrating our community,” Azalea Festival Executive Director Alison Baringer said. “There is little dispute as to the economic impact the movie industry has had on Wilmington, and Blue Velvet is often said to be the film that was the catalyst for Wilmington becoming ‘Hollywood East'”.

Tickets to attend this special screening and afterparty are $20 and include one signature cocktail and free hors d’oeuvres.

For tickets, click HERE.