Back to school youth dance taking place Saturday in Carolina Beach

A youth dance is taking place this Saturday (Photo: Carolina Beach Parks and Recreation)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A dance for youth in the community is scheduled for this Friday night at the Carolina Beach Recreation Center.

Organizers say the back to school event will run from 6:30 pm through 8:30 pm and include fun for kindergarteners through fifth graders.

DJ Tommy Gunn will kick off the fun, with a dance-off scheduled with special prizes.

The entry fee is five dollars per child, plus two canned food items.

One slice of pizza and one drink is included with the entry cost.

A parent must come into the Recreation Center by 8:30 pm to pick up their child.

If you have questions, you can contact the Carolina Beach Recreation Center at (910) 458 – 2977.