Bacteria in recalled eye drops linked to cases of vision loss, surgical removal of eyeballs

(Photo: EZICARE)

(CNN) — A rare strain of bacteria found in recalled eyedrops has been linked to dozens of infections, as well as cases of vision loss, surgical removal of eyeballs and one death.

Global Pharma Healthcare’s Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops, distributed by EzriCare and Delsam Pharma, were first recalled in early February.

In an update this week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified 68 patients in 16 states with infections of a rare strain of drug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa that had never before been reported in the United States. Most patients reported using artificial tears, the CDC said. Although patients reported using different brands, EzriCare Artificial Tears was the brand most commonly reported.

Reported adverse events as of March 14 include infections of the cornea, bloodstream, respiratory and urinary tract. There are eight reports of lost vision and four reports of surgically removed eyeballs. It was previously reported that one person has died.

The US Food and Drug Administration and CDC have urged consumers to stop using the recalled products.

“Patients who have used EzriCare or Delsam Pharma’s artificial tears and who have signs or symptoms of an eye infection should seek medical care immediately,” the CDC said. Symptoms can include yellow, green or clear discharge from the eye; eye pain or discomfort; redness of the eye or eyelid; feeling like something is in the eye; increased light sensitivity; and blurry vision.

Global Pharma initiated a voluntary recall last month, and FDA recommended the recall due to manufacturing violations, including lack of appropriate microbial testing and being packaged in multi-use bottles without adequate preservatives.

In addition to Artificial Tears, FDA recommended on February 22 that Global Pharma recall Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Eye Ointment over concerns of bacterial contamination, which the company agreed to.

The company did not respond to CNN’s request for comment on Friday.