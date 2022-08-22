Baker Mayfield named Panthers’ starting quarterback

Carolina Panthers helmet (Photo: Ed Clemente / MGN)

CHARLOTTE (WSOC) — For the fourth time in as many years, the Carolina Panthers will have a new quarterback starting in the team’s regular season opener.

Baker Mayfield was announced as the starting quarterback on Monday by head coach Matt Rhule.

“When we started this process, we were looking at three things,” Rhule said in a statement released by the team. “Number one, mastery of the offense, number two, situational football excellence, and number three, moving the ball and getting guys involved. That’s been our focus all along.”

Click here to read more….