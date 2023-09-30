Bald Head Coffee opening first permanent location in Boiling Spring Lakes

Bald Head Coffee Photo: Bald Head Coffee

Bald Head Coffee Bald Head Coffee opening in Boiling Spring Lakes. Photo: Bald Head Coffee

BOILING SPRING LAKES (WWAY) — Bald Head Coffee & Tea House is opening its first permanent location in Boiling Spring Lakes.

Located in the Fifty Lakes Commerce Center, the new coffee shop includes a drive-thru and dog-friendly patio.

The public is invited to a ribbon cutting and celebration on Tuesday November 14 at 2 p.m.

Owned by Steve Lewis and his wife Pam, the shop is an outgrowth of the online coffee and tea business they have operated at 1433 North Howe in Southport. Lewis has been in the industry for about 30 years, he said.

The couple supplements the online business, where they have subscribers from across the US, with local farm markets and a location at the Blue Moon Gift shops in Wilmington selling their retail bags of coffees and teas.

“For the past three years or so, a lot of our customers have asked us to open a store front,” Lewis said in a press release. “My wife and I were doing farmers’ markets in 100-degree weather, when we thought: ‘Let’s make an experience.’ The café with a patio and a drive-up window came out of that sweaty inspiration.”

The café will offer a wide range of beverages including coffees, fresh teas, smoothies, frappes, and nitro cold brew. The coffee house will offer breakfast sandwiches, ready-to-go salads and wraps, gelato and much more.