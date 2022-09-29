Bald Head Island Ferry announces schedule changes ahead of Ian

The Bald Head Island Ferry Service says their schedule is subject to changes in the weather (Photo: Bald Head Island)

BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Conditions are expected to deteriorate drastically into Friday as Ian approaches the Carolinas.

As a result, the Bald Head Island Ferry service says they are watching the forecast closely.

For now, the final ferry departure to the island on Thursday from Deep Point is planned for 6:00 pm, with the last boat from the island to Deep Point set for 6:30 pm.

Normally, the final ferry trips of the day to and from Bald Head are at 11:00 pm and 11:30 pm, respectively.

On Friday, the contractor ferry is planned to resume operations at 7:30 am and the passenger ferry is planned to resume operations at 8:00 am.

The ferry service says all planned departures are subject to change based on weather conditions.