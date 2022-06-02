Bald Head Island responds to ferry system’s sale

BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — In Brunswick County, the Village of Bald Head Island is responding after their ferry system was sold this week.

Tuesday, Bald Head Island Limited announced they’d sell the ferry system to SharpVue Capital for more than $67 million. Soon after, Bald Head Island Mayor Peter Quinn, SharpVue capital and Bald Head Island Limited representatives met to discuss how this deal will impact visitors and residents.

Quinn says he’s hopeful the deal will be good for locals.

“The village is committed to making it work,” Quinn said, “and I think that the approach that the developer and limited has, they voiced it in the meeting is that they will be stewards of this operation as opposed to a business transaction.”

Last year, the Village of Bald Head Island passed a $54 million bond referendum to buy the ferry and tram system themselves. Quinn says he hopes the village will have a voice when it comes to how the ferry system will operate.