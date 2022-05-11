Balenciaga selling destroyed sneakers for $1,850

LONDON, PARIS (CNN) — Balenciaga launched it’s new Paris sneaker this week and images of the shoes have people talking.

The newly released high top sneakers look old, tattered and dirty. The price tag for the roughed-up sneakers may surprise you.

The shoes are being sold for nearly $2,000.

The fashion house has clarified that these photos are the limited-edition versions of the footwear, and were shot by photographer Leopold Duchemin.

In a press release, Balenciaga said that the still-life portraits “suggest that Paris sneakers are meant to be worn for a lifetime”.

Only 100 pairs of these “extra destroyed” shoes will be available to buy.

Meanwhile, the non-limited edition, and less rough versions of the shoes are being sold on the Balenciaga website.

Those cost less, and are posted between $500 and $700.