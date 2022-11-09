Ballet Hispánico comes to UNCW

Ballet Hispánico comes to UNCW (Photo: UNCW)

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — Ballet Hispánico comes to UNCW for its “Above and Beyond” performance and residency this week.

“We are honored to host this world-renowned dance company,” said Dr. Jeanine Mingé, associate vice chancellor for community engagement and executive director for the Office of the Arts. “While Ballet Hispánico is known for their artistic excellence, they are also widely recognized as an organization that gives generously to the community.”

Several events are taking place starting November 10 and ending with the ballet performance on November 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Kenan Auditorium.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the UNCW Ticket Office at (910) 962-3500, by visiting the Office of the Arts website, or at the UNCW Kenan Auditorium Box Office. UNCW students are eligible for free tickets.

Thursday, November 10 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. in Kenan Auditorium:

“Roots of Contemporary Dance: Identity, Colorism and Anti-Blackness”

A conversation with Ballet Hispanico’s Artistic Director and CEO Eduardo Vilaro and Angel Garcia, assistant director of Centro Hispano, about the interconnections of the arts, social justice and Latino cultures. To register for this free event, visit bit.ly/uncwdialogos.

Friday, November 11, 10:30 a.m. – noon, UNCW Cultural Arts Building Dance Studio

Master Class with Ballet Hispánico

A free masterclass that explores the techniques of traditional, social and contemporary dance forms that are derived from the multicultural Latinx experiences. This workshop is open to dancers of all ages and experience levels. To register, contact Cara Marsicano at marsicanoc@uncw.edu.

Friday, November 11, 7 – 11 p.m. at Brunches Cafe

Latin Social Dance Fiesta with Ballet Hispánico and Wilmington Latin Dance

Ballet Hispánico will partner with Wilmington Latin Dance to host dancers of all levels. The evening includes an opening performance by UNCW’s Latin Jazz Combo, a Latin social dance lesson and open dance floor. UNCW students may attend this event for free. Contact Cara Marsicano at marsicanoc@uncw.edu to inquire.

