Bands, brews and BBQ take over Belville Riverwalk Park

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) – The Bands, Brews, and BBQ Festival returned to Brunswick County over the weekend after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Hundreds gathered at Belville Riverwalk Park on Saturday to enjoy award-winning BBQ, music, and ale.

Some festival-goers sampled BBQ and local craft beer while they watched local bands perform on the main stage.

Both professional and amateur cooks started grilling Friday night for Saturday’s cook-off.

The annual event also featured a range of local vendors and crafts.

According to North Brunswick Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dana Fisher, the festival was created to bring attention to the Town of Belville and promote local businesses and entertainment.

“The reason we’re doing brews is because there are three breweries over here in Leland, one just opened and next year all three will be ready, we want to capitalize on its proximity,” she said. “I know the Oyster Festival was last weekend, they had a tremendous turnout, and so we are hoping to grow.”

Fisher said they are not letting their three-year absence damper their spirits.

“They’ve been around for 44 years, and basically, we’re starting from scratch again, we’re back and we’re hoping each year to get bigger and better.”

The festival was a family-friendly event.

The Goodson family wasn’t aware of the festival, but once they heard there was BBQ, the youngest child’s favorite, they ventured over for a sample.

“We came here to the park, and we found out there was BBQ here, and she loves BBQ and the park, so now we are tasting some BBQ,” said Raygan Goodson.

The bands featured in this year’s festival were The Doorsmen and The Christine Martinez Band.