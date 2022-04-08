Bank robbery suspect foiled when recognized at strip club

1/2 Charles Michael Edenfield. Charles Michael Edenfield (Photo: Greenwood Police)

2/2 Bank robbery suspect Bank robbery suspect (Photo: Greenwood Police)



GREENWOOD, SC (AP) — Authorities say they captured a suspect in a bank robbery after he was recognized a short time later at a strip club in the Upstate.

The Index-Journal reports that the 50-year-old man, identified as Charles Michael Edenfield, is suspected of robbing a Wells Fargo bank branch in Greenwood on Wednesday.

Greenwood police Officer Jonathan Link says the man slipped a bank teller a note stating his intention to rob the bank. He was given an undisclosed amount of money.

Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin says he then decided to visit a strip club in Greenville, where someone recognized him. He was arrested in Greenville and will be brought to Greenwood to face charges.