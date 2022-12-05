Barbershop style singing groups hold annual Christmas performance in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) -A fraternity dedicated to quality singing in the “barbershop-style” performed for the community at the Temple Baptist Church on Sunday.

The Cape Fear Chordsmen held their annual holiday show “Christmas in our hometown” in Wilmington.

More than a dozen members sang Christmas-themed songs – accompanied by stories read by Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

This year’s show included The Harmony Belles — which is a women’s barbershop group that’s been around for more than 35 years.

The free concert benefits the local Salvation Army.

Tom Martyn and Thea Hagepanos performed in Sunday’s showcase.

“We take up a collection plate and we pass it around the money right along the Salvation Army and mainly we do it because it’s fun,” said Martyn. “And everybody should have fun during Christmas.”

“Absolutely, spreading the spirit of the season is what we’re about,” said Thea Hagepanos.

Members who receive free singing lessons from the Chordsmen also performed.

The group rehearses every Tuesday evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Temple Baptist Church located at 1801 Market St in Wilmington, guests are always welcome.

“Celebrating the spirit of Christmas is a particular joy for us,” said Director Bryan Hughes. “There’s nothing like watching folks’ faces light up during “Jingle Bells” and “Fa-La-La” – we get as much of a kick out of presenting the music as our audiences do listening to us! We’d love to fill the church with our neighbors and friends.”

Email Director Bryan Hughes at for more information at soundsofbryan@gmail.com