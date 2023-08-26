Bark in the Park canine disc championship returning to Wrightsville Beach

(Photo: Helen Holt/WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH (WWAY) — The 28th Annual Bark in the Park Hyperflite Canine Disc Championship is coming back to Wrightsville Beach.

It takes place Saturday, Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. at Wrightsville Beach Park, 321 Causeway Drive.

The event is free and everyone is welcome to participate or watch as pups will leap to the sky to catch flying discs. Competitors need no previous experience.

The dog with the most points following two 1-minute rounds of throws will be declared the winner. Each competitor receives a Hyperflite disc at registration check-in.

Pups can also compete for the Best Dressed, Best Dressed Team or Dog Displaying the Most Personality title.

To register, click here. Or contact Wrightsville Beach Parks & Recreation at 910-256-7925.