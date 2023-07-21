Barth brothers embracing mentorship role with yearly kicking camp

Free clinic for football 'specialist' brought in about 50 campers

WILMIGNTON N.C. (WWAY) – At Hoggard high school Thursday, dozens of football ‘specialists’ got to sharpen their skills from some of the best the Cape Fear has produced.

Connor and Casey Barth are Hoggard and University of North Carolina football alums. They say this community has done a lot for them, and that they love to give back for that reason.

“Kicking is our passion,” said Connor Barth. “The big thing for us is making it free for anyone to come out and try it whether it’s their first time but a lot of returning campers, which is awesome.”

“The city of Wilmington has given so much to us so it’s really important for us to give back.”

Both brothers add they notice many returning campers, and seeing the progression of those returners is refreshing.

“They have talent,” said Casey Barth. They have really good talent. I hope with what Connor and I and other kickers have done we hope we can get some good exposure in this area. If they keep working hard with the talent, they have they can go to the next level.”