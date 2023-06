Barth Brothers Kicking Camp returning to Hoggard Stadium

Former NFL kicker and Hoggard graduate Connor Barth working with kids at a previous camp (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The annual Barth Brothers Kicking Camp is returning to Hoggard Stadium after missing the past two years due to COVID.

Connor Barth and Casey Barth are hosting the free event.

The Barth brothers played football at Hoggard and UNC, and Connor Barth had a ten year career in the NFL.

The camp is being held July 12th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

All ages are welcome, and pre-registration isn’t necessary.