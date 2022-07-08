Barth Brothers kicking camp returns Tuesday

No registration required; available for all ages

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – After a break due to Covid, Connor and Casey are back hosting their annual free Barth Brothers Kicking camp on July 12 at Hoggard Stadium.

They say other college kickers will be in attendance as well. Camp starts at 5:30.

See the information below from their flier for details.

Ø free T shirts for campers

Ø instruction and kicking demonstrations by Connor, Casey and other pro, local high school and college kickers

Ø instruction on how to warm up, train and prepare yourself mentally from Hudson Rose, a local personal trainer

Ø fun kicking competitions for each age group

Ø speeches and questions and answers at the end of camp

Ø all ages welcome

Ø bring a football and kicking tee if you have one

Ø no pre-registration necessary; just show up!

More info: Tom Barth, 910-231-1181 (cell), stbarth1@earthlink.net