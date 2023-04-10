Battleship North Carolina celebrates 82 years since being commissioned
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s Navy Week in Wilmington and one of its biggest attractions is marking a milestone.
The USS Battleship North Carolina was commissioned on April 9, 1941 at 11:30 a.m. in the New York Navy Yard.
The event received tremendous media attention at the time.
It took $70 million and over four years for the Battleship to be ready for use, according to battleship staff.
You can visit the Battleship NC seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.