List of events happening as Navy Week returns to Wilmington

Next week begins Wilmington Navy Week (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the first time since 2019, Wilmington Navy Week is set to kick off next week.

The event will bring between 50 and 75 Sailors from across the nation to volunteer throughout the community and discuss why the Navy matters to Wilmington. This will be the second Navy Week hosted by Wilmington and the surrounding communities.

Wilmington Navy Week will feature in-person demonstrations, performances, and engagements throughout the week that will include:

Tuesday, April 11

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Home Build site with Wilmington Area Revitalization Ministries (WARM)

6:30 p.m. – 8:00p.m. American Legion Bingo Night

Wednesday, April 12

7:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Habitat for Humanity build site

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Wilmington Area Revitalization Ministry (WARM) build site

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Doing Business with the DON Small Business Workshop

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Wilmington Navy Week Proclamation on Battleship North Carolina

12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Color guard at Azalea Festival Queen’s Coronation

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Public Concert at Carolina Bay at Autumn Hall (Navy Band Southeast)

Thursday, April 13

7:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Habitat for Humanity build site

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Wilmington Area Revitalization Ministry (WARM) build site

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Static display at Battleship North Carolina

9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Static Displays at NC Aquarium Fort Fisher

10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Aquarium Dive at NC Aquarium Fort Fisher

7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Concert at UNCW

Friday, April 14

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. General Public Tours

9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Static displays & youth engagement Children’s Museum of Wilmington

5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Public Concert at the Pier Port City Marina

Saturday, April 15

9:20 a.m. Fly-over and Jump at start of Azalea Festival Parade

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Marching in Azalea Festival Parade

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Static displays at Azalea Festival Street Fair

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Static displays at Azalea Festival Children’s Street Fair

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Performance at Azalea Festival Tunes & Blooms Music Festival

Sunday, April 16

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Static displays at Azalea Festival Street Fair

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Static displays at Azalea Festival Children’s Street Fair

12:30 p.m. Fly-over and Jump Azalea Festival Children’s Street Fair

Matt Bennett will have a lot more during Navy Week from his time with the U.S. Navy in Virginia.