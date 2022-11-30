Battleship North Carolina replaces old, incorrect switches with 3D printed switches

Old and incorrect switches are being replaced on the Battleship NC (Photo: Friends of the Battleship North Carolina)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Battleship North Carolina is receiving a touch up on part of the ship.

Volunteers with Friends of the Battleship North Carolina are replacing old, worn out or incorrect switches with new switches on the Secondary Plot switchboard.

A sample of the old switches were scanned and recreated using a 3D printer. The switch plate itself had to be laser etched with the correct lettering for each switch position, painted and then installed.

The team now plans to replace the switches on the Main Battery Plot Switchboard.

The total cost to produce the switches was $6,700.00, paid for by the Friends of the Battleship North Carolina.