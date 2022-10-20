“Be The Best” softball clinic to host winningest coach in NCAA softball history

Carol Hutchins of the University of Michigan will speak in Wilmington in January

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Be The Best is excited to announce the addition of Carol “Hutch” Hutchins, to the speaker line-up at their annual baseball and softball coaches convention, held in Wilmington, NC from January 13-15, 2023.

Hutchins served 38 seasons at the helm of the University of Michigan softball team, solidifying the school’s spot as one of the top programs in the country. She retired this past August as the winningest coach in NCAA softball history with a career record of 1,707-55-5 (.755). She also holds the distinction of being the winningest coach – male or female – in Michigan’s history. She was the first collegiate coach to reach 1,500 wins in 2017 and two years later, the first to 1,600.

“We are so honored that Hutch chose to share her expertise and insights with us at Be The Best,” says Diego Ibarra, co-founder of Be The Best and Alphas Alliance. “I guarantee that every person who hears her speak will pick up something that will help them in life as well as in the game. Hutch is the best of the best.”

As head softball coach at the University of Michigan, Hutch led the team to the NCAA Women’s College World Series 12 times. In 2005, Michigan became the first program east of the Mississippi River to claim the NCAA Championship when they defeated UCLA. As a coach, Hutch boasts 22 Big Ten regular season titles, 10 Big Ten Tournament championships and qualified for the NCAA Tournament 29 times.

With Hutch at the helm, Michigan received 69 All-American citations (23 being first-team), while 14 earned Academic All-American honors. Also granted under her tutelage were 20 Big Ten Player of the Year awards, 16 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year awards, 13 Big Ten Freshman of the Year awards, 202 Academic All-Big Ten awards, 212 All-Big Ten citations, and 154 All-Midwest or All-Great Lakes Region certificates.

However, Hutchins confesses that her “greatest joy and the ultimate reward has not been measured by wins and championships. Success is measured by the many, many people who fill your life.”

Former players have gone on to excel at the international and professional levels, medaling in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, WBSC World Championship, World Cup of Softball, Japan Cup, U.S. Pan American Games, Junior Pan American Games, Junior World Championship, Canada Cup, International Cup, and World University Games.

Inducted into the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2006, Hutchins earned 18 Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year honors, eight NFCA Regional Coach of the Year awards, and two NFCA National Coach of the Year honors. In 2016, she was named the inaugural recipient of espnW’s Pat Summitt Coaching Award, presented to the coach who “exemplifies the character and courage” of the late University of Tennessee women’s basketball coach.

A strong advocate for gender equality in sports, Hutch is a recipient of the Nell Jackson Award, considered the highest honor the Michigan State Varsity “S” Club can give a female alumna for professional accomplishments and community service. She was inducted into the Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021, the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame in 2011, and the Greater Lansing Athletic Hall of Fame in 2000.

“There’s so much more to softball than teaching skills,” Hutchins says. “Developing strong women who can go out into the world and make a difference is even more important than winning championships.”

On October 10, it was announced that Hutchins would receive a WeCOACH Lifetime Achievement Award. This prestigious award is presented to women in sports who succeed at the highest levels in their respective careers, while also displaying an unwavering commitment, pioneering spirit, and trailblazing leadership to empower and pave the way for girls and women in all sports and levels to break through for many generations to come.

Hutch is no stranger to Be The Best. She has shared her inspirations at the convention many times over the years and recognizes the value of the interactive format that allows connections to be created and relationships solidified.

Be The Best, now owned and operated by Alphas Alliance, traditionally attracts about 1,500 attendees who come together each year to interact with former professional and Olympic athletes, college coaches, and other baseball and softball professionals who share their experience and expertise. Speaker topics include everything from how to build a championship program and making sense of the mental game to pitching mechanics and defense skills.