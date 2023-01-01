Beach Ball Drop draws hundreds to Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) – In Carolina Beach Saturday night, the weather was perfect for New Year celebrations.

Hundreds gathered near the boardwalk to ring in the New Year.

The celebration rotates from year to year between Carolina and Kure beaches.

A DJ kept kids and adults alike moving on the dance floor.

It’s a first for Sophie Austin and Anna Brewer who’ve never been to the Beach Ball Drop for New Year’s and are from Winston-Salem.

“A lot of people dancing and having fun, kids and adults,” said Austin.

“It’s really fun to be around because I’ve never been to Carolina Beach,” said Brewer. “I’ve always been to beaches in South Carolina, and so it’s really fun for a first experience.”

Both Nolan Wilson and Will Dittmar on the other hand are from Kure Beach.

“We were having fun, we were in the dance circle,” said Will Dittmar.

“This is my first time at the ball drop in Carolina Beach,” said Wilson.

The beach drop will take place at Kure beach next year.