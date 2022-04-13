Beach patrol to start Easter weekend in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Beach Patrol staff will begin making rounds in Carolina beach starting this weekend.

The officers are responsible for educating beach-goers on town laws and enforcement of beach regulations.

To keep the shoreline clean, the town asks all residents and visitors to observe rules and ordinances. Citations for ordinance violations will be written and can be costly, from $50 to $500 each.

Some of the more common municipal beach strand violations include:

No glass containers allowed

No alcohol allowed

Do not litter; pack it in/pack it out

No dogs allowed between 9 am to 5 pm

Do not walk, sit, or set up beach equipment on or near sand dunes

If you dig a hole, you must fill in before leaving

Do not leave chairs, tents, or other equipment on the beach overnight

The patrol team will be working most weekends until Memorial Day. Once the season kicks in, plans are to have staff patrol the beach strand seven days a week.

For more information on beach strand rules, visit here or contact Town Hall at (910) 458-2999.