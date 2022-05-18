Beach Wrestling Championship returns to Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Happening this weekend, the USA Wrestling Beach Nationals are returning to Carolina Beach for the first time in three years.

This will be the 8th time the event has been held in Carolina Beach. It was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, and moved to Jacksonville, FL in 2021 due to ongoing pandemic restrictions.

“Wrestlers spend a lot of time indoors throughout the regular season and so for an opportunity to get outdoors and get on a beach and still have a wrestling atmosphere is, it’s fun, it’s great, it’s a blast to watch,” said Ed Duncan with the NC Wrestling Association.

Points are scored through takedowns from the feet, or step outs from the ring. Wrestlers of various ages and skill levels are expected to participate.

“We’ll have competitors from as young as six, all the way to seventy-six competing,” Duncan said. “But the bulk of participation will probably be from youth and senior level athletes coming in trying to earn those national championships and qualify for world teams.”

The competition kicks off Saturday at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk at 11:00 a.m. There will be wrestling going on throughout the afternoon, as well as a live DJ. The top wrestlers will qualify for the Beach Wrestling World Series.

“It’s basically a beach party with wrestling,” Duncan said. “The world championships will be in Romania, either September or October.”

You can find out how to sign up or be a spectator here.