Beaches prep for Thanksgiving visitors

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)– In New Hanover County, Carolina Beach is preparing for visitors to arrive as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.

Businesses and hotels say they saw more traffic by this time last year, but expect more visitors to be in the area by the weekend.

“Golden Sands”, a local hotel, says they had twice as more reservations for the holiday last year than this year.

The restaurant “Butts And Such” says they had more customers last year as well, but hope business ramps up later in the week.

“Last year, I think we had a continuation of people staying home form COVID coming in, and this year we really haven’t seen it. Last year, the weekend before Thanksgiving was quite busy. This has been an average year of earnings so far,” said President of Butts and Such, John Sharp.

Several hotels are closed for the season in Carolina Beach, limiting the number of places for visitors to stay. Many of the Carolina Beach restaurants will be closed as well, to allow workers to spend time with their families.