Beacon Education announces Virtual Event with Ina Garten

Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Beacon Education will host Ina Garten for an intimate virtual event next Spring.

Only twenty guests will attend the event for Beacon Education, a nonprofit foundation supporting GLOW and Spark academies.

Tickets are only available through a raffle, and no more than 100 raffle tickets will be sold. Each raffle ticket is $1,000 and includes an annual membership in Beacon Education’s secret supper club, Rare.

Each winner will be allowed to bring up to three guests.

Five ticket holders will have the opportunity to attend the event with the ‘Barefoot Contessa’.