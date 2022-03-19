Behind the scenes: How gas stations figure out what to charge at the pump and when

MINT HILL, NC (WSOC) — You may be wondering how the system works — how gas stations decide what to charge and when.

Our affiliate WSOC went to Perry’s Market in Mint Hill, NC to find out. Melanie Perry has owned it for 43 years so she knows the business and was willing to walk through what goes on behind the scenes.

She says that every night at 6 p.m., she goes online and checks how much her fuel supplier is charging. Then she figures out what to charge the next day.

Perry adds 3% to cover what credit card companies charge her for each transaction. She also factors in rent, payroll, utilities, and gas pump maintenance.

