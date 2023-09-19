Bellamy Elementary recognized as National Blue Ribbon School

Bellamy Elementary has been recognized as a Blue Ribbon School (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The U.S. Department of Education has recognized 353 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023, including Bellamy Elementary in Wilmington.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups on assessments.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.”