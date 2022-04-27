Bellamy Mansion Museum announces exhibit by artists Joe Seme and Robert Dance

The show can be viewed during regular museum hours: Mondays-Sundays: 10 am-4 pm.

"Southport Geraniums" by Joe Seme (Photo: Carolyn Gonzalez/Bellamy Mansion Museum)

Artwork by Robert Dance (Photo: Carolyn Gonzalez/Bellamy Mansion Museum)

(Photo: Carolyn Gonzalez/Bellamy Mansion Museum)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – From May 4 to June 18, the Bellamy Mansion Museum will host the Masters of Realism exhibit by artists Joe Seme and Robert Dance.

On May 27, there will be an artist Meet & Greet from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Bellamy Museum. The Meet & Greet is open to the public.

To gain access to the exhibition, please stop by the Bellamy Mansion Museum Carriage House Visitor Center upon arrival for free admission.

About the artists:

Joe Seme has been a professional artist since 1973, living in Wilmington since 1989. He is an FSU graduate and a former Marine. His work can be found worldwide in both private and corporate collections. He has won many “Best in Show” awards and his work has been featured in countless publications, including “American Artist,” “Today’s Art,” “Ducks Unlimited “and many more. Most recently he was featured in “Salt Magazine” and “Wrightsville Beach Magazine.”

He has been the Ducks Unlimited “Artist of the Year” in several states, as well as the “Artist of the Year” in 1980 and 1990 in the prestigious Waterfowl Festival in Easton, Maryland, and was one of the first two artists inducted into the “Hall of Fame” in 1992. In October 2021, his first book “A Short Season with Ernie: A Memoir” was published. At 75, he still plays baseball.

Robert Dance was born in Tokyo, Japan in 1934, and had traveled the world several times by ocean liner before he was five years old. By some osmosis, perhaps these early sea travels lead to his nautical paintings later in life. His family returned to the United States weeks before the bombing of Pearl Harbor. After returning to America the family moved frequently and he attended schools in seven different states. Always interested in art, he entered The Philadelphia Museum College of Art, and graduated winning the major award in his field of study. He was asked to teach at PMCA but declined.

Entering the commercial art world, he was commissioned to do illustration and design work for some of the major corporations in the country including General Electric, Hanes, Hewlett-Packard, A.H.Robins,Taylor Instruments, R.J. Reynolds, BB&T, Wachovia , and many others. He was also asked to illustrate many books and national magazines including “ The World Of “ nature series for J.B.Lippincott of Philadelphia, poems by Robert Penn Warren, and poetry by James Dickey. He was also asked by a national magazine to illustrate with woodcuts the writings of Alexander Pushkin, Johann Wolfgang Goethe, Chekhov, Dumas, Voltaire, Balzac, Boccaccio, and Petronius.