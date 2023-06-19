Bellamy Mansion Museum establishes annual Juneteenth scholarship

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Juneteenth celebrations being held across the US, and right here in southeastern North Carolina today.

The holiday honors the official end of slavery in America.

The Bellamy Mansion Museum is marking the occasion by establishing an annual scholarship.

The $1000 scholarship will be awarded to a graduate student of UNCW’s Public History Program.

Jennifer Fenninger is the Director of Education and Engagement at the museum. She says that the museum wanted to do something other than tours to honor this day in history.

“We’ve been trying to figure out what we wanted to do and what we wanted that to look like. We decided that a scholarship would be really appropriate as we go into the future,” said Fenninger.

The museum offers tours at 10, 12, and 2 every day.