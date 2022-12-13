Bellamy Mansion Museum hosting free Christmas lights exhibit

The Bellamy Mansion will be open to visitors to view Christmas decorations later this month (Photo: Bellamy Mansion Museum)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Bellamy Mansion Museum in downtown Wilmington is offering a special Christmas experience this month.

On December 20th through December 22nd, the mansion on Market Street will offer visitors the chance to enjoy the historic home decorated in a festive look.

The mansion will feature historically-accurate decorations from 5:00 until 8:00 each evening of its open house.

“The site is so beautiful this time of year,” Director of Education Jen Fenninger said. “We are pleased to welcome our community to this free event.”

Hot cocoa, cider and sweet goodies will be available for purchase, for $1 each, following your visit.