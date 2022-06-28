Belville commissioners approve $3.4M budget, property tax increase

Property owners in Belville can expect their taxes to go up for the upcoming fiscal year.

Town of Belville (Photo: WWAY)

The town commissioners voted unanimously to approve the $3.39-million budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year at Monday night’s meeting, which included a three-cent property tax increase.

Previously, the tax rate was $0.09 and now it will be $0.12. Mayor Mike Allen says this means property owners will be paying about $100 more per year in taxes.

Allen says they did not want to increase taxes, but with the growth the town is seeing it was necessary.

“We understand the pain people are going through, but we have to have that operating money with all the projects we have going on and increase our staff some and our ability to get the job done for the citizens of our town. We only increased it very minor. We kept it as low as we possibly could,” Allen said.

The mayor says Belville remains in the top six lowest tax rates in the area.

The increase will provide about $65,227 in additional revenue for the town. The funds will go towards expanding the riverwalk, funding infrastructure improvements, and contracting emergency services like police and fire as the population grows.