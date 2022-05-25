Belville considers new district in first steps of downtown plans

Town of Belville (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON (StarNews) — The tiny Brunswick town of Belville is planning for growth.

Nestled between the Brunswick River and ever-expanding Leland, there’s not much room for the town to take on the influx of new residents the county is continuing to welcome.

However Belville officials will soon consider two text amendments that could set the stage for developing its downtown area while preserving riverfront greenspace.

One proposed text amendment would increase the maximum density allowed in the multifamily and central business districts from 10 units per acre to 16.

