Belville holds festival for 45th Founders Day celebration

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The town of Belville marked its 45th Founders Day anniversary on Saturday, holding a celebration at Brunswick Riverwalk Park.

The event saw a large turnout with people walking through the park among the various venders.

There was also lots of fun for kids, including a magic show and balloon animals.

One group of vendors dressed like pirates say they love the wide variety of people the event brings out each year.

“A lot of the adults will come up and ask questions,” vendor Pat Carpenter said. “It’s good they do that because pirates are a part of north carolina history. So it’s really good to know that there’s still an interest.”

Carpenter says they made 200 “treasure bags” to hand out to kids and ran out in a couple of hours due to the large crowds.